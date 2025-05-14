Russian forces strike Nikopol district: shops, high-rise building, and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy attacked the Myrivska district in the evening, and the district centre and Marhanetska community in the morning.

"Shops, a laboratory, an apartment building, and a power line were damaged. The area is being surveyed.

People were not injured," he said.

According to updated information, another private house in Nikopol was damaged by a drone strike that took place yesterday evening.