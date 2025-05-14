ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9686 visitors online
News Photo Battles for Toretsk Situation in the Toretsk direction
4 129 32

Two worlds. Before and after: what Toretsk looks like now. PHOTOS

The Patrol Police have shared photos of Toretsk, Donetsk region, showing the city before and after the arrival of the "Russian world."

The relevant photos were published by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

The photos were taken by the "Khyzhak" patrol police unit using drones.

"These are two different worlds — before and after... Toretsk used to be a vibrant, hard-working city full of life. Nearly 40,000 Ukrainians lived here. Today, it’s a frontline area — burned to the ground, with empty streets. The Russian plague has scorched everything living," the Interior Ministry said.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Russia killed two people in Berestok, seven were wounded. PHOTOS

Toretsk before and after the battles with Russian occupiers
Toretsk before and after the battles with Russian occupiers
Toretsk before and after the battles with Russian occupiers
Toretsk before and after the battles with Russian occupiers
Toretsk before and after the battles with Russian occupiers

Author: 

Donetsk region (4307) Toretsk (264) Bakhmutskyy district (385) war in Ukraine (3509)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 