Two worlds. Before and after: what Toretsk looks like now. PHOTOS

The Patrol Police have shared photos of Toretsk, Donetsk region, showing the city before and after the arrival of the "Russian world."

The relevant photos were published by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

The photos were taken by the "Khyzhak" patrol police unit using drones.

"These are two different worlds — before and after... Toretsk used to be a vibrant, hard-working city full of life. Nearly 40,000 Ukrainians lived here. Today, it’s a frontline area — burned to the ground, with empty streets. The Russian plague has scorched everything living," the Interior Ministry said.

