News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
Day in Donetsk region: Russia killed two people in Berestok, seven were wounded. PHOTOS

On 13 May, Russian occupiers shelled the Donetsk region 21 times, killing 2 people and wounding 7.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A house was damaged in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, 3 people were injured and 2 houses were damaged. One person was wounded in Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka district, and another in Zolotyi Kolodiaz of the Shakhiv district.

Kramatorsk district

In Druzhkivka, 4 houses were damaged. A person was injured in Vasyutynske of the Mykolaiv community, 6 houses and 3 cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 12 private houses and 2 power lines were damaged; 26 houses were damaged in Ivanopillia, and another 6 in Oleksandr-Shultyno. A person was wounded in Illinivka; 2 people died in Berestok and 3 houses were damaged; 3 houses, a garage, and a car were damaged in Stepanivka.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.

Russian troops shelled the region 21 times during the day, killing 2 people in Berestok. 7 people were wounded.

240 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 45 children.

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 13 May 2025
