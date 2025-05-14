Russians carried out 155 shellings of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions in day - OC "North"

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 155 times at the border areas of the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. A total of 318 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the OC "North", Censor.NET informs.

In the Chernihiv region, at least 14 settlements came under fire, including Bohdanove, Hremyach, Lohy, and Yanzhulivka. The attacks were carried out with mortars, cannon artillery, FPV drones, and UAV drops.

In the Sumy region, dozens of villages and towns - from Bratenytsia to Shalyhyne - were shelled. The occupiers used artillery, mortars, kamikaze drones, guided aerial bombs and drones.

In the Kharkiv region, Lemishchyno and Tymofiivka in the Bohodukhiv district came under mortar fire.

Despite the scale of the attack, no civilian casualties were reported. However, the shelling damaged residential buildings and power lines. Information about the damage and possible victims is being clarified.

