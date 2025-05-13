Russian forces strike Kupiansk district with KABs: two dead, four more injured. PHOTOS (updated)

On the afternoon of Tuesday, 13 May, Russian invaders struck Nechvolodivka in the Kindrashivka community of the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs.

The head of the Kupiansk District Miliitary Administration, Andrii Kanashevych, posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

At 16:52, the official said that an 86-year-old man was killed and a woman was wounded by a hit from the KABs. Another woman may be under the rubble.

Later, he clarified that three people were killed in the enemy attack.

Update:

Later, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that an 80-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed as a result of the Russian shelling. The woman’s body was recovered by rescuers from under the rubble of a private house.

An 88-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man, and two women aged 67 and 83 sustained injuries of varying severity. All of them are receiving high-quality medical assistance.

