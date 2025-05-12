Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region: five people wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Izium, Bohodukhiv, Kupyansk and Kharkiv districts were under enemy fire. The occupiers used guided aerial bombs, UAVs and MLRS against the civilian population.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

A 54-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy FPV drone strike on the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district.

Another drone hit a car in the village of Baranivka. The impact caused moderate injuries to a 54-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. All the victims were taken to hospital.

In Kupyansk district, two women were injured by a FAB hit. Private and multi-storey residential buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

See more: Occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with drones: three wounded. PHOTOS







