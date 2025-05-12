Occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with drones: three wounded. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Sunday, 11 May, Russian invaders attacked the settlements of Ivashky and Baranivka in Kharkiv region with drones. Three people were injured as a result of the hostile attacks.

This was reported in a telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"Hostile FPV drones hit the Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district. A 54-year-old man was wounded as a result of a drone strike at around 12:30 in the village of Ivashky. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition," the agency said.

In addition, at 16:00, the Russian invaders hit a car with a drone in the village of Baranivka. The vehicle was damaged, and a married couple - a 53-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman - were wounded. The injured are being provided with medical assistance.

Also, from approximately 9:55 to 10:30, the enemy attacked Kupyansk and Stetskivka with FPV drones. In the settlements, households were damaged.

According to the prosecutor's office, a total of five civilians were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of hostile attacks on 11 May.

As previously reported, on 11 May, Russian invaders struck a residential sector of the village of Sadovod in the Velykoburlutska community of the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the shelling, two women suffered an acute stress reaction.

See more: Russian forces strike Kupiansk district with GABs: teenager injured, fires reported. PHOTOS