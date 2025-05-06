Russian forces strike Kupiansk district with GABs: teenager injured, fires reported. PHOTOS

On May 6, Russian forces shelled the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region, resulting in multiple fires and injuring a 16-year-old boy.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

"Today in the afternoon, as a result of strikes with guided aerial bombs, fires broke out in the villages of Starovirivka and Husynka, Kupiansk district. A utility building caught fire over an area of 70 square meters, and structural elements of a destroyed grain-drying facility burned across 300 square meters," the report said.

As a result of the strike on the residential area in Starovirivka, a 16-year-old boy was injured. He was hospitalized with an explosive injury to his arm.

The service reported that two SES units and a unit from the voluntary fire brigade of a local farming enterprise were involved in extinguishing the fires.

The previous day, May 5, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs and strike drones. The enemy targeted Bohodukhiv and Izium districts, leaving five civilians injured.