Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts: six wounded. PHOTOS

On May 13, 2025, Russian forces shelled the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk region, resulting in multiple injuries.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the morning, the occupiers targeted the private residential sector in the city of Pokrovsk. A married couple, aged 54 and 55, and a 70-year-old pensioner sustained multiple shrapnel wounds, blast injuries, a concussion, and a fracture. All three were at home at the time of the attack.



Russian troops also attacked the village of Novoekonomichne in the Pokrovsk district. As a result, a 61-year-old local resident was injured, and his home was destroyed.



The type of weaponry used is currently being identified.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, shortly afterward, Kramatorsk district also came under fire from the aggressor state’s forces.



Using an FPV drone, Russian troops struck the village of Illinivka. A 51-year-old civilian who was standing by the roadside sustained shrapnel wounds.

In addition, the enemy dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on the village of Vasiutynske. The munition struck the yard of a private household. A 42-year-old woman sustained bodily injuries, including multiple fractures and contusions. She was hospitalized.

As a result of the Russian attack, six houses and three vehicles were damaged.



