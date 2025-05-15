ENG
Russian media report that Putin has dismissed Salyukov from his post as commander of the Russian Ground Forces.

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has dismissed General Oleg Salyukov from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media reported this.

Instead, he was appointed Shoigu's deputy in the Russian Security Council.

Salyukov dismissed from office

