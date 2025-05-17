Enemy continues to strike at energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia: almost 6,000 people are without electricity. Fifteen settlements in region came under fire during day. PHOTOS

The Russian army has struck at the energy infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia region. As many as 6,000 customers are without electricity.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.

"As a result of hostile strikes, more than 6,000 subscribers in the government-controlled area have been left without electricity, half of them for a long time.

Power engineers will begin to eliminate the consequences as soon as the security situation allows," said the head of the RMA.

On 16 May, Russia-backed militants attacked 15 settlements in the region, the regional police reported. The enemy fired 200 times from artillery, 4 times from multiple launch rocket systems, used 224 UAVs and 6 times from aircraft.

Belenke, Zapasne, Magdalynivka of the Zaporizhzhia district, Lobkove, Kamianske, Prymorske of Vasylivka district, Huliaypole, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka and Novodarivka of Pohorivka district were under Russian fire.

In total, police received 19 reports of damage and destruction of civilian infrastructure over the past day.

