Since beginning of year, Defence Forces have destroyed 1,159 occupiers’ tanks and 2,510 occupiers’ armoured combat vehicles, according to Syrskyi. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy the enemy and its equipment.
According to Censor.NET, this was written by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
"Since the beginning of this year alone, the Defence Forces have destroyed over a thousand occupants' tanks (1,159) and more than two and a half thousand armoured combat vehicles (2,510)," the Commander-in-Chief said.
"I thank our defenders for their professional combat work. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - Syrskyi added.
