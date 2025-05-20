Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On 20 May, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Nikopol district

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery. They attacked the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrov and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

An administrative building, three five-story residential buildings, a private house, and a car were damaged.











See more: Russian forces strike Nikopol district: shops, high-rise building, and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

The enemy struck the Mezhova community in Synelnykove district with a UAV, and the Novopavlivka community with guided aerial bombs (GABs).

A cultural center and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

There were no casualties or injuries," the Regional Military Administration added.