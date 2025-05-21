Occupiers strike residential area of Kupiansk district with GABs: one person killed, four injured. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 21, Russian forces struck residential areas in the Kupiansk district using guided aerial bombs (GABs) and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and four others were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of a Russian attack on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with GABs, the entrance of a three-storey residential building was destroyed. One person was killed and four others were injured.

The occupiers also struck Kupiansk, causing fires to break out. A residential building, an outbuilding, a garage, and a woodshed were set ablaze.

Three fire and rescue units and a medical response team were involved in handling the aftermath of the strikes.

