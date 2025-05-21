Day in Donetsk region: Russia struck the region 21 times, 1 person wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian shelling on 20 May 2025, 1 person was wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Myrnohrad, 1 person was wounded and 5 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Zarichne of the Lyman district, 7 houses were damaged. In Svyatohirsk, 1 house and several facilities at the recreation centre were damaged. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Illinovka. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was injured, 3 administrative buildings, 2 multi-storey buildings, 4 garages, a car, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

On 20 May 2025, the Russian occupiers fired 21 times at the Donetsk region. 338 people were evacuated, including 82 children.

