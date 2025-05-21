Six soldiers killed, more than 10 wounded: Russia strikes military training ground in Sumy region

As a result of a Russian strike, 6 soldiers were killed and more than 10 injured during training at a military unit's shooting range in Sumy region.

This was reported by the press service of the National Guard, Censor.NET informs.

"The command of the National Guard of Ukraine had previously developed action algorithms and issued all the necessary orders to act under the threat of air strikes, as well as to prevent violations of security measures and the accumulation of personnel.

An internal investigation into the incident is underway. The commander of the military unit has been suspended, and the necessary information has been passed on to law enforcement agencies. As part of the investigation, a legal assessment will be made of the actions of all persons who made the relevant decisions," the statement said.

The National Guard assured that the command and law enforcement officers "will give a strict legal assessment of the actions of all officials based on the results of the inspection and investigation of the tragic incident."

The day before, the media reported that Russian troops had attacked a training ground in Sumy region.

