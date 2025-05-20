Master of Sports in modern pentathlon Illia Kovalov killed in action while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine from Russian aggression, 21-year-old master of sports of Ukraine in modern pentathlon Illia Kovalov was killed at the front. He was performing a combat mission in the Sumy region.

The tragic news was posted on Facebook by the Zhytomyr Ivan Franko State University, where he was a student, Censor.NET reports.

The university said that Illia Kovaliov was a third-year student and held the title of master of sports in modern pentathlon.

"On May 19, 2025, while defending Ukraine in Sumy region, our student, our Hero — Illia Kovalov — was killed. A third-year student, an athlete, a person of light and strength. He was only 21. A Master of Sports in modern pentathlon, former member of Ukraine’s national team. Illia had it all: talent, intellect, resilience, a dream, and a heart that ached for his country. He was known as a sincere, open, and determined young man. He lived with purpose. He fought to the end," the statement reads.

