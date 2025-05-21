Russian strike on Shostka training ground: there was no formation. Commander of military unit who ignored overflight of reconnaissance UAV was suspended - journalist

During the ballistic missile strike on the training ground in Shostka, the command did not conduct a formation.

This was stated by TSN special correspondent Yulia Kiriyenko-Merinova, Censor.NET reports.

"The arrival in Shostka was scanned by our scanner. It was not a lineup. It was not an award ceremony. Most importantly, not 70 dead!!! Not 70!!!

It was the arrival of a high-explosive missile. It was a firing range, not a training center. But everyone managed to believe the Russian propaganda and spread their "victorious" news. Instead of checking the veracity of the information. This is a purely Ukrainian problem of our bloggers, in pursuit of being the first in such news," she emphasized.

According to Kyrienko-Merinova, it was a firing range that every military unit on the front line has.

"In the 4th year of full-scale training, it should be clear where the training center is. And where is the firing range near the front line. And not to sow betrayal. The enemy is primarily to blame for this shelling.

But. Now we are preparing an official position. I have just spoken with Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko. The commander of the air force, who ignored the enemy reconnaissance drone's flight, has been suspended. There will be an investigation," she added.

As a reminder, as a result of the Russian strike, 6 soldiers were killed and more than 10 were injured during training at a military unit's shooting range in the Sumy region on May 20, 2025.

