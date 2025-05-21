Russian troops struck two enterprises in Sumy region with Shahed drones. Power lines were damaged. PHOTO

On the morning of 21 May 2025, Sumy was under attack by Russian UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, there were hits to industrial facilities, and power lines were damaged.

In turn, the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, said that the enemy attacked two enterprises in the city with Shahed UAVs.

Five hits were recorded at one of the objects, and two at the other.

There is currently no information on the deaths or injuries.

All the necessary services are in place.