Dnipropetrovsk RMA denies fake report about Russian forces reaching regional border. PHOTO

The information that Russian troops have reached the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region is fake.

The head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"This is FAKE! Both the so-called 'news' and the photo allegedly illustrating it. They are false and were deliberately published by the enemy to intimidate residents of our region, sow panic, and destabilize the situation. Do not fall for provocations. Trust only official sources. Believe in our Defense Forces and support them. Glory to our Heroes!" he wrote.

The Telegram channel of the DeepState project published a photo used to illustrate the false report.

In their statement, DeepState clarified: "A photo is circulating online showing some 'katsaps' with a rag on a pickup truck that got tangled in concertina wire. Meanwhile, Moscow bloggers are bursting with joy over their supposed ‘breakthrough’ to the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region, allegedly near the village of Novomykolayivka. In the screenshot, you can see one of those who took the photo. His ‘friends’ shared the same fate. The pickup belongs to Ukrainian soldiers who simply got caught in the wire at night. In the morning, the Russians rushed to the spot and started taking pictures. According to our troops, this happened near the village of Troitske. That’s the whole story."

