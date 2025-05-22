Russia shelled Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery: man working in his yard was wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked the village of Prymorske, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

A 59-year-old man was wounded by Russian artillery shelling as he was working in the yard of his house.

"He is hospitalised in a serious condition. The victim is receiving all the necessary medical care," Fedorov added.

