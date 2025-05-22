Two people were killed and two wounded as result of enemy attacks on Kostiantynivka and Raihorodok. PHOTO

Today, on 22 May, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka and Raihorodok in Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, at 07:30, hostile forces shelled Kostiantynivka with cannon artillery. A 54-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a hit to a private sector at her place of residence. Her 27-year-old daughter sustained mine-blast and open craniocerebral injuries, as well as multiple wounds to the head, neck and legs.

In addition, at 10:35 a.m., the enemy sent a "Lancet" UAV to the village of Raihorodok, Kramatorsk district. The attack took place near a local shop. The attack killed a 51-year-old shop assistant. A 39-year-old resident who was selling at the market was taken to hospital with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds.

Residential buildings, commercial establishments, vehicles, power and gas supply lines were reportedly damaged in the settlements.

