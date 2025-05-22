Ruscists struck Sloviansk with "Shahed" drone. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the CMA, Censor.NET informs.

Around 4:40, the city was once again hit by a "Geranium-2" UAV.

"The outskirts of the city, Finskyi lane. Technical facilities are damaged," the statement said.

There were no casualties.

See more: At night, enemy launched massive drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: enterprise and power lines were damaged.. PHOTO



