Ruscists struck Sloviansk with "Shahed" drone. PHOTO
Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk in Donetsk region.
This was reported by the press service of the CMA, Censor.NET informs.
Around 4:40, the city was once again hit by a "Geranium-2" UAV.
"The outskirts of the city, Finskyi lane. Technical facilities are damaged," the statement said.
There were no casualties.
