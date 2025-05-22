At night, enemy launched massive drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: enterprise and power lines were damaged. PHOTO

During the night, air defence forces shot down 11 enemy drones in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

A massive UAV attack in Pavlohrad damaged an industrial enterprise. Several fires broke out, which rescuers have already extinguished. An outbuilding and a power line were also damaged.

No people were injured.

The aggressor fired at Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones, and dropped ammunition from a UAV. Nikopol and the Marhanets community suffered.

Four private houses and a power line were damaged. No one was killed or injured.

The enemy fired a kamikaze drone at the Mezhivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district. The car was smashed.

