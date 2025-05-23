Body of tourist was found on Mount Pip Ivan in Carpathians,- SES. PHOTO

On 22 May, rescuers and police transported the body of a tourist from Mount Pip Ivan in the Carpathians.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

On 21 May, rescuers received a report of an unidentified man's body near the top of Mount Pip Ivan. Rescuers and police arrived at the scene and the information was confirmed.

On 22 May, the body of a man born in 1991 in Lviv region was transported from a mountainous area.

