ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11742 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
277 0

Day in Zaporizhzhia: enemy shelled 12 settlements, two people were wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the enemy targeted Shcherbaky, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove, Kamianske, Bilenke, Hulyaypole, Rivnopillia, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Novopavlivka

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, and the regional police.

The enemy carried out 4 air strikes on Shcherbaky, Malynivka, and Mala Tokmachka. Also:

  • 243 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka, and Novopavlivka.
  • Lobkove and Novodarivka were hit by 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
  • 151 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka, and Rivne.

Two local residents - a 63-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman - were wounded in Rivnopillia as a result of shelling

Read more: Russia has intensified airstrikes in Huliaipole direction and resumed assaults in Chervone area - Defense Forces

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1245) Polohivskyy district (43) Rivnopillya (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 