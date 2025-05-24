Day in Zaporizhzhia: enemy shelled 12 settlements, two people were wounded. PHOTOS
Yesterday, the enemy targeted Shcherbaky, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove, Kamianske, Bilenke, Hulyaypole, Rivnopillia, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Novopavlivka
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, and the regional police.
The enemy carried out 4 air strikes on Shcherbaky, Malynivka, and Mala Tokmachka. Also:
- 243 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka, and Novopavlivka.
- Lobkove and Novodarivka were hit by 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
- 151 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka, and Rivne.
Two local residents - a 63-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman - were wounded in Rivnopillia as a result of shelling
