Munition exploded in house in Kherson region: 8-year-old boy was killed and five people were injured, including two children. PHOTO

An unknown object exploded in a private house in the village of Kalynivske, Beryslav district, Kherson region, killing a child and injuring others.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy was killed as a result of reckless handling of ammunition by adults," the statement said.

It is noted that two women were also injured. The 36-year-old victim suffered an acute stress reaction. The 37-year-old woman sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to her arms, legs, neck and chest. They were taken to hospital for medical care.

Read more: Car with four "Kadyrovites" exploded in occupied Kherson region, all killed - DIU

Later it became known about three more victims.

Thus, two children sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds - an 8-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. They were taken to hospital in moderate condition.

A man born in 1989 was also hospitalised. He was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury. Doctors are examining him further.

Later, Prokudin published a photo of the yard where the tragedy took place.

"This is what the yard in Kalynivske, where the explosion of the ammunition took place, looks like today. An 8-year-old boy was killed and five other people were injured, including two children. Remember, explosive devices are not toys. Do not try to remove them from the ground on your own, do not pick them up, disassemble them, or move them from place to place. Do not risk your life or the lives of your loved ones!" he wrote.