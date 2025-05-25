Russian forces dropped FAB-500 on house in Kupiansk: two women killed, several injured. PHOTO

Today, on 25 May 2025, Russian troops attacked a house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at the moment, two people are known to have died - women aged 85 and 56.





A 60-year-old man, 75-year-old and 68-year-old woman were also injured. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Previously, the occupiers used FAB-500.