Russian attack on Khmelnytsky region: 4 enterprises and 18 residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Khmelnytsky region, damaging 4 enterprises.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Serhii Tiurin, Censor.NET reports.

"Their warehouses, workshops and administrative buildings. Also, 18 residential buildings, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged.



Fortunately, there are no reports of civilian casualties," the statement said.

Rescuers and emergency services are currently working at the site to eliminate the consequences.

