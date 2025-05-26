ENG
News Photo Shelling of Khmelnytsky region
Russian attack on Khmelnytsky region: 4 enterprises and 18 residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Khmelnytsky region, damaging 4 enterprises.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Serhii Tiurin, Censor.NET reports.

"Their warehouses, workshops and administrative buildings. Also, 18 residential buildings, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged.

Fortunately, there are no reports of civilian casualties," the statement said.

Rescuers and emergency services are currently working at the site to eliminate the consequences.

Consequences of shelling in the Khmelnytskyi region on 26 May 2025
Consequences of shelling in the Khmelnytskyi region on 26 May 2025
Consequences of shelling in the Khmelnytskyi region on 26 May 2025
Consequences of shelling in the Khmelnytskyi region on 26 May 2025
Consequences of shelling in the Khmelnytskyi region on 26 May 2025
Consequences of shelling in the Khmelnytskyi region on 26 May 2025

