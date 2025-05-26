Russian attack on Khmelnytsky region: 4 enterprises and 18 residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked Khmelnytsky region, damaging 4 enterprises.
This was stated by the head of the RMA Serhii Tiurin, Censor.NET reports.
"Their warehouses, workshops and administrative buildings. Also, 18 residential buildings, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged.
Fortunately, there are no reports of civilian casualties," the statement said.
Rescuers and emergency services are currently working at the site to eliminate the consequences.
