Coordination Headquarters explained release of traitor Taranenko from captivity: Ukraine did not influence Russian lists, law enforcement agencies will deal with him. PHOTO

As part of the "1000-for-1000" prisoner exchange, Anatolii Taranenko, a Ukrainian soldier who in 2021 probably defected to Russia, was released from enemy captivity.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a commentary to Suspilne by the Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Andrii Yusov.

As noted, Taranenko was filmed by a number of media outlets during the exchange - he quickly left the bus and went inside the medical facility. The soldier did not speak to the press. In addition, according to the lists of soldiers allegedly handed over to Ukraine by Russia (the Ukrainian side has not officially published the lists, we are talking about those published by Russian media. - Ed.), the name "Anatolii Taranenko" can also be seen under the number 746.

Investigators are establishing Taranenko's identity and confirming the charges, said Andrii Yusov.

He also explained how a soldier could have been included in the exchange lists. According to Yusov, Ukraine could not influence the lists, in particular because of the short time frame - the largest exchange was prepared and carried out in less than a week.

"We could not influence the lists. Russia handed over those whom it was ready to hand over, and Ukraine did the same. Then, the work of law enforcement agencies and, if this or that information is confirmed, the appropriate response of law enforcement agencies, in accordance with the current legislation," Yusov said.

Yusov also added that the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible to return every Ukrainian, but Ukraine cannot influence Russia.

Earlier, the commander of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the "Azov" National Guard, Denys (Redis) Prokopenko, said that not a single Azov soldier had been exchanged as part of the large-scale "1000 for 1000" exchange, however, a bastard had returned from captivity, asking the screws for a knife to cut our soldiers.