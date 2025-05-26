Drone helps detain two draft dodgers attempting to illegally cross border into Moldova in Bukovyna – SBGS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Last night, a border patrol unit of the Chernivtsi Detachment used an unmanned aerial vehicle to detect the movement of two unidentified individuals in a wooded area within the area of responsibility of the Kelmentsi border post.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

The violators attempted to hide in dense vegetation and headed toward the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. However, thanks to the actions of the drone operator, who redirected the search group, the men were promptly detained.

The detainees turned out to be residents of Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions, born in 1986 and 1995. They admitted to planning an illegal crossing of the state border.

Administrative reports were filed against them under Articles 202 and 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

See more: Dnipro law enforcement officer to stand trial for taking bribe in exchange for "removing" draft dodgers’ data from TCR wanted database – SBI. PHOTO