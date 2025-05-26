ENG
59 people evacuated from Kupiansk district over two weeks. PHOTOS

Over the past two weeks, another 59 people have been evacuated from dangerous settlements in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv regional police on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Law enforcement officers evacuated 35 people from the Kupyansk territorial community, 15 from the Kurylivka community, and 9 from the Kindrashivka community.

The evacuees were transported to safe areas within the Kupyansk district and placed under the care of volunteers.

