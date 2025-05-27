Enemy attacked the Samarivskyi, Synelnykivskyi and Nikopolskyi districts at night, two people were injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 27 May, Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Three districts came under attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Air defence forces destroyed five enemy UAVs in the region. A man was injured in an attack in Samarivskyi district. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

In Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy attacked Mezhivska and Malomykhailivska communities. An agricultural enterprise, a private house and a car were damaged by drone strikes of various types. A 54-year-old man was also injured in the area. He was hospitalised in moderate condition.

From evening until morning, the occupiers continued to attack the Nikopol district. They used FPV, artillery, and dropped ammunition from a drone. Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities were affected.

An ambulance and a car were damaged in Nikopol. Fortunately, no one was injured.

