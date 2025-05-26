Occupiers attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured, houses agricultural enterprise and car were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on May 26, the Synelnykove, Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire, resulting in casualties and damage.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Russian forces struck the Mezhova community in Synelnykove district with a UAV. Three people were wounded. In addition, two vehicles caught fire and a third was damaged. Agricultural infrastructure at a local farm was also hit.



In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, artillery shells landed, damaging solar panels.

The enemy also deployed heavy artillery and drones against the Nikopol area, targeting the Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrov communities.



As a result of the attacks, infrastructure, a nine-story residential building, a private house and two cars were damaged, and grass caught fire in one of the yards.





