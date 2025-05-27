Enemy has been attacking Kupiansk since evening, man has been wounded. PHOTOS

Around 8:30 a.m. on 27 May, Russian invaders fired an FPV drone at Kupiansk, injuring a civilian. In the evening, the city was attacked by a FAB-250.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region.

It is noted that the enemy FPV drone hit near a house, and a 67-year-old man was wounded.

In the evening, the Russians launched an air strike on the city. They allegedly used a FAB-250 that hit a residential area. At least 20 households and outbuildings were damaged.

