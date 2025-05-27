ENG
News Photo Explosion on mine
Tractor hits explosive device in Kharkiv region: driver injured. PHOTOS

On the outskirts of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region, a tractor hit an explosive device. The driver was injured and hospitalised.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

According to emergency services, a tractor struck what is believed to be a Russian anti-tank mine while mowing grass along the roadside on the outskirts of Balakliia.

As a result of the explosion, a 41-year-old tractor driver was injured, and the vehicle was damaged. The driver was hospitalized.

The State Emergency Service (SES) reminds citizens that mines and explosive remnants of war remain in fields, forested areas, and even along roadsides. Rescuers urge the public to avoid suspicious areas, not to touch unfamiliar objects, and to stay away from forests, fields, and rivers, especially near former or active combat zones.

tractor (13) Balakliya (66) disruption (179) Kharkivska region (636) Izyumskyy district (51)
