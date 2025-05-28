Enemy attacked Svitlovodsk at night, enterprise damaged, three wounded

Russian invaders attacked Svitlovodsk in the Kirovohrad region at night. Around two o'clock, powerful explosions were heard in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych.

One of the industrial enterprises in Svitlovodsk was attacked. The fire has already been localised. As of now, three people have been injured.

Also, 76 private houses and one 9-storey residential building were damaged.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

Read more: Ruscists attacked villages in Kharkiv region at night, eight injured, including one child