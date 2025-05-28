ENG
Ruscists attacked villages in Kharkiv region at night, eight injured, including one child

Shaheds attacked Kharkiv region

On the night of 28 May, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

In the village of Vasyshcheve, 51-year-old, 43-year-old and 59-year-old men were injured in the shelling. A 4-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

The village of Eskhar in Chuhuiv district came under enemy attack. As a result of the shelling, 63-year-old and 80-year-old men and 63-year-old and 71-year-old women were injured.

