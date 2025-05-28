Ruscists attacked villages in Kharkiv region at night, eight injured, including one child
On the night of 28 May, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts with drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
In the village of Vasyshcheve, 51-year-old, 43-year-old and 59-year-old men were injured in the shelling. A 4-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.
The village of Eskhar in Chuhuiv district came under enemy attack. As a result of the shelling, 63-year-old and 80-year-old men and 63-year-old and 71-year-old women were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password