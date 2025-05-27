Over 50 homes damaged in Kupiansk following Russian FAB strike. PHOTOS
On the morning of May 27, Russian forces struck Kupiansk with a FAB-500 bomb equipped with a unified gliding and correction module (UMPK), damaging over 50 homes.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
According to the investigation, at around 10:00 a.m. on May 27, the Russian Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on the city of Kupiansk. More than fifty residential properties were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used a FAB-500 equipped with a unified gliding and correction module (UMPK).
In addition, at approximately 4:30 a.m. the same day, Russian FPV drones struck the village of Prykolotne in the Kupiansk district. A residential house and a police service vehicle were damaged.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password