Enemy attacked railway infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions, - "Ukrzaliznytsia". PHOTOS

The railway infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions came under enemy attack at night and in the morning of 28 May.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia" JSC.

In Kharkiv region, the wreckage of a UAV hit a railway track - railway workers temporarily blocked traffic to allow the police and the State Emergency Service to neutralise the remains of the enemy drone, and traffic was promptly restored.

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, the hostilities damaged the overhead power line and fragments of an FPV drone also damaged the glass in an electric train carriage. In the morning, Sloviansk came under another hostile attack, which damaged windows in the station building.

In Sumy region, an enemy UAV slightly damaged a track, but traffic on the section is moving without delays.

"There were no casualties or injuries among employees and passengers in all cases. The railway workers continue to promptly repair the infrastructure and ensure traffic across the country, despite the enemy's attempts to intervene and stop it," the company said.

