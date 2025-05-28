One person injured in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

Russian forces shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day using artillery and drones, injuring one person.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy struck Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrov communities. A 78-year-old woman was injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis," he noted.

A private house was damaged. According to updated information, an outbuilding was also hit during the morning attack.

In Mezhova community of Synelnykove district, an enemy UAV caused a fire, which was extinguished. No casualties were reported.

