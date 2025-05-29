ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13332 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
516 1

Russians attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there are wounded. PHOTO

From evening until night, the occupiers continued to attack Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts. They used drones, artillery and GABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military  Administration Serhii Lysak.

In the Nikopol district, the regional centre, Pokrovsk, Marhanets and Myrivka communities suffered from hostile attacks.

Residential buildings were shelled with heavy artillery and UAVs. A 61-year-old man was injured and solar panels were damaged.

The enemy attacked the Novopavlivka community of the Synelnykivskyi district with GABs.

"Two people were wounded, they will be treated on an outpatient basis. A private house was destroyed, two more were damaged," noted Lysak.

See more: One person injured in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

Dnipropetrovsk region
Dnipropetrovsk region
Dnipropetrovsk region

Author: 

shoot out (13459) Dnipropetrovska region (1431) Nikopolskyy district (202) Synelnykivskyy district (71)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 