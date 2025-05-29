Russians attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there are wounded. PHOTO

From evening until night, the occupiers continued to attack Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts. They used drones, artillery and GABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

In the Nikopol district, the regional centre, Pokrovsk, Marhanets and Myrivka communities suffered from hostile attacks.

Residential buildings were shelled with heavy artillery and UAVs. A 61-year-old man was injured and solar panels were damaged.

The enemy attacked the Novopavlivka community of the Synelnykivskyi district with GABs.

"Two people were wounded, they will be treated on an outpatient basis. A private house was destroyed, two more were damaged," noted Lysak.

See more: One person injured in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS





