Finnish Prime Minister Orpo visited site of Russian strike on Kyiv on 24 April. PHOTOS

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko visited the site of the Russian missile attack in the Sviatoshyno district of Kyiv, occured on 24 April 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Finnish delegation included Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Finland to Ukraine Tarja Fernández, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on International Affairs Marja Koskela, Senior Adviser on European Affairs Tuomas Tikkanen, and others.

Representatives of foreign media also visited the scene.

Orpo said that he was honoured to be in Ukraine and to be able to see first-hand the consequences of the Russian attacks.

"It is unacceptable that the aggressor state of russia allows itself to carry out daily attacks, putting not only Ukraine's infrastructure, such as hospitals, but also innocent Ukrainians, including children, in great danger. I would like to assure you that Finland will continue to provide all necessary support. We are talking not only about the military, but also about other areas of civilian protection. You are doing a titanic job," the Finnish Prime Minister said.

As a reminder, 12 people were killed and dozens were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April.

