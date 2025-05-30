Ruscists strike house in Donetsk region with Shahed drone: woman and her 16-year-old son are wounded. PHOTOS

At night, Russian troops hit a five-storey building in Bilozerske with a "Geranium-2" UAV. The shelling caused a fire.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

The strike was carried out at 2:30 am.

"A 40-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son were injured in the apartment. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning. The victims received medical assistance," the statement said.

