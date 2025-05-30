Russia released 90 UAVs and two ballistic missiles: 56 "Shaheds" neutralized. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 30, 2025, Russian troops fired 90 Shaheda strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones at Ukraine. A ballistic missile was also launched.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, UAV launches were recorded from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from the Voronezh region.

The main areas of the air strike were the Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.

"As of 08:00 a.m., air defense neutralized 56 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, south, and north of the country. 26 were shot down by firepower, 30 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.



Enemy air attack vehicles were recorded in 12 locations," the statement said.

See more: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiiv district at night, leaving several people injured, including two 16-year-old children (updated). PHOTOS