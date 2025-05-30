Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiiv district at night, leaving several people injured, including two 16-year-old children (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 30 May, the Kharkiv region came under attack by Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov.

As a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv, 8 UAVs were spotted in the Sloboda district, and a 61-year-old woman was injured.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that a massive attack by enemy drones hit the territory of one of the municipal enterprises. Residential buildings located near the site of the attack were damaged.

The enemy also attacked the Vasyliv Khutir village of the Chuhuiiv community with attack drones. As of this moment, there are 8 victims, including two 16-year-old children.

Update

Later, in a commentary to Suspilne, Terekhov said that the Russians had hit the trolleybus depot at night. As a result of the attack, one trolleybus burned to the ground and several trolleybuses were damaged. Two people were injured.















