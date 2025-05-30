ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11781 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
1 157 0

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiiv district at night, leaving several people injured, including two 16-year-old children (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 30 May, the Kharkiv region came under attack by Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov.

As a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv, 8 UAVs were spotted in the Sloboda district, and a 61-year-old woman was injured.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that a massive attack by enemy drones hit the territory of one of the municipal enterprises. Residential buildings located near the site of the attack were damaged.

The enemy also attacked the Vasyliv Khutir village of the Chuhuiiv community with attack drones. As of this moment, there are 8 victims, including two 16-year-old children.

Update

Later, in a commentary to Suspilne, Terekhov said that the Russians had hit the trolleybus depot at night. As a result of the attack, one trolleybus burned to the ground and several trolleybuses were damaged. Two people were injured.

Trolleybus depot in Kharkiv
Trolleybus depot in Kharkiv
Trolleybus depot in Kharkiv
Trolleybus depot in Kharkiv
Trolleybus depot in Kharkiv

See more: Occupiers launched Kh-35 missiles at enterprise on outskirts of Kharkiv, damaging premises and vehicles. PHOTOS (udated)

Author: 

shoot out (13470) Kharkiv (1312) Kharkivska region (649) Kharkivskyy district (196) Chuhuyivskyy district (66) Vasyliv Khutir (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 