Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Senators Graham and Blumenthal in Kyiv, discusses pressure on Russia. PHOTO

In Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, who represent the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively.

This was announced by the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"A meaningful meeting with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. Thank you for coming to Ukraine at a time when coordinated efforts are most needed to bring about a just and lasting peace.

We share a common understanding that Russia is turning diplomacy into a mockery: hiding behind talks while preparing new offensive operations on the front line, striking our cities and villages every day, and rejecting all ceasefire proposals," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Fidan discuss diplomatic efforts toward just and lasting peace





Zelenskyy stressed that additional pressure on Russia is needed.

"I am grateful for the initiative — the bipartisan sanctions bill already supported by 82 senators. We discussed this and other instruments we can use to compel Russia to make peace. We will continue working on this together. Thank you for the strong bipartisan support and for your leadership in protecting lives. It is America’s real and active involvement at every stage of the negotiations that can guarantee a lasting peace," the President added.



