Zelenskyy and Fidan discuss diplomatic efforts toward just and lasting peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Zelenskyy reported via his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I thanked Turkey and President Erdoğan for supporting our efforts toward a just and lasting peace. In particular, for their role in organizing the meeting that led to the release of 1,000 of our people from Russian captivity. The return of all Ukrainians held by Russia remains one of our top priorities," the statement reads.

According to Zelenskyy, the parties also discussed the diplomatic efforts of Ukraine and its partners.

"Russia continues to ignore the world’s calls for a ceasefire and keeps killing. Moreover, for over a week now, the Russians have failed to present the so-called 'memorandum' they promised to prepare immediately after the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange. Ukraine has not received any documents from them. Nor has Turkey. In order for a meeting to be meaningful, its agenda must be clear and proper preparations must be made. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything to ensure the next possible meeting is fruitless," Zelensky emphasized.

The president added that Ukraine values its cooperation with Turkey in pursuit of effective diplomacy:

"We appreciate Turkey’s clear position — consistent and full support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Earlier, it was reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. During a press conference with Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, he stated that he would meet later in the day with Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

