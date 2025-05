Zelenskyy meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv," the statement reads.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had arrived on a visit to Kyiv. During a press conference with Foreign Minister Sibiga, he said that today he would meet with the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.