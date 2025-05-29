MFA on Fidan’s visit to Ukraine: Meeting with Sybiha and discussion of peace efforts planned

Ukraine is expecting a visit from Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, during which he is set to meet with Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister Andrii Sybiha.

This was reported by Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"We understand that Minister Fidan is arriving after his visit to Russia. We are confident that he will have things to share, things to inform us about. And once again, we will discuss both peace efforts and Turkey’s role in these efforts, as well as our excellent bilateral cooperation," Tykhyi stated.

According to him, the Turkish minister’s visit will address a broader range of regional issues. "The ministers will likely also focus on the situation in Syria," he added.

In recent days, Fidan was on a two-day visit to Moscow, where he held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s chief negotiator in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky. He also met with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to Turkish sources, during his visit to Moscow, Fidan and Putin discussed "initiatives aimed at ending the war between Ukraine and Russia and developments following the talks in Istanbul." The Russian side emphasized that bilateral relations would remain the primary focus of the discussions, but the issue of Ukraine would also be raised.

As a reminder, Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to arrive in Ukraine today, May 29.

